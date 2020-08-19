Sudan fires foreign ministry spokesman for Israel comments

Sudan's foreign ministry spokesman was fired on Wednesday, after he made allegedly unauthorised comments indicating contact had been made with Israel regarding normalising ties, state media said

Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which for years supported hardline forces.

"Foreign Minister Omar Qamareddin has dismissed Haider Badawi from his position as spokesman and head of the media division" at the ministry, according to a statement by the official SUNA news agency.