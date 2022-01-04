UrduPoint.com

Sudan Forces Fire Tear Gas At Khartoum Protest: Witnesses

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters who had gathered outside the presidential palace in Khartoum on Tuesday, witnesses said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters who had gathered outside the presidential palace in Khartoum on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Thousands rallied across Sudan, chanting slogans against the military who led an October 25 coup which derailed a transition to civilian rule.

Tuesday's protest came two days after Sudan's civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned.

