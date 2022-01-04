Sudan forces fire tear gas at Khartoum protest: witnesses

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters who had gathered outside the presidential palace in Khartoum on Tuesday, witnesses said

Thousands rallied across Sudan, chanting slogans against the military who led an October 25 coup which derailed a transition to civilian rule.

Tuesday's protest came two days after Sudan's civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned.