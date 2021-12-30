UrduPoint.com

Sudan Forces Seal Khartoum Ahead Of New Anti-coup Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 02:41 PM

Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup rally

Sudanese security forces stepped up surveillance of Khartoum's streets on Thursday and sealed the capital from its suburbs, as opponents of the military government prepared to hold fresh protests

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces stepped up surveillance of Khartoum's streets on Thursday and sealed the capital from its suburbs, as opponents of the military government prepared to hold fresh protests.

Pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against the army's October 25 coup despite a crackdown that has seen at least 48 people die in protest-related violence, according to the independent Doctors' Committee.

Army, police and paramilitary patrols criss-crossed Khartoum's streets, while shipping containers blocked the Nile bridges that connect the capital with its northern suburbs and its twin city Omdurman.

The bridges were blocked off for the last protests on December 26, when tens of thousands took to the streets.

But for Thursday's planned protests, new surveillance cameras had been installed on the major thoroughfares along which demonstrators were due to march.

The US embassy appealed for restraint from the government, which had been counting on a controversial November partnership deal with civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to calm public anger.

"The US embassy reiterates its support for peaceful expression of democratic aspiration, and the need to respect and protect individuals exercising free speech," a statement said.

"We call for extreme discretion in use of force and urge authorities to refrain from employing arbitrary detention." Activists have condemned sexual attacks during December 19 protests, in which the UN said at least 13 women and girls were raped.

Hamdok had been held under effective house arrest for weeks before being reinstated under the November deal, which promised elections for July 2023.

But the deal was widely criticised as a gift to the military that gave a cloak of legitimacy to its coup.

Sudan still has no functioning government, a prerequisite for the resumption of international aid cut in response to the coup.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Police United Nations Omdurman Khartoum March July October November December Women From Government

Recent Stories

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Singapore ..

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Babar Azam nominated by ICC Men's ODI for player o ..

Babar Azam nominated by ICC Men's ODI for player of the year award

17 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 Sadaqat Abbasi criticizes opposition for irrespons ..

Sadaqat Abbasi criticizes opposition for irresponsible attitude

1 minute ago
 China to promote installation of AEDs in public ar ..

China to promote installation of AEDs in public areas

1 minute ago
 Australia's Old Parliament House damaged by fire

Australia's Old Parliament House damaged by fire

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.