UrduPoint.com

Sudan Frees Several Civilian Leaders Held Since Coup

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Sudan frees several civilian leaders held since coup

Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders detained since last month's coup, a key plank in a deal aimed to restore a fragile transition process towards full democracy, one said Monday

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders detained since last month's coup, a key plank in a deal aimed to restore a fragile transition process towards full democracy, one said Monday.

"I was released late yesterday evening," the head of Sudan's Congress Party Omar al-Degeir told AFP, who was among the civilians arrested in the October 25 power grab by the army.

"I was in solitary confinement and completely cut off from the world throughout this period." Other civilian politicians, including from the Umma party, Sudan's largest political group, were also released.

Top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last month declared a state of emergency and ousted the government, in a move that upended a two-year transition to civilian rule.

It triggered a wave of mass street protests in which at least 41 people were killed, according to medical sources.

But on Sunday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok -- who had also been put under effective house arrest -- was released.

He and Burhan then formally signed a 14-point deal that provided for the premier's reinstatement and for political detainees to be freed.

However, analysts warn the move simply "whitewashes" the coup, as it remains unclear how much power Hamdok's government will hold, and which will still be under oversight of a ruling council led by the military.

Thousands of demonstrators in multiple rallies rejected the deal, shouting "No to military power" and demanding the armed forces fully withdraw from government.

The deal was welcomed by the international community including the United Nations and African Union, as well as the so-called Troika of the Britain, Norway and the United States.

It was also greeted by Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which has strong ties with the Sudanese military.

The deal raises hopes the strife-torn northeast African country will be able to return to its fragile transition process, that started after the 2019 ouster of veteran autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.

But Britain's minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, said that while she was "pleased" at Hamdok's return, she warned that the "military must deliver on their commitment to a genuine partnership with civilians".

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Army United Nations Egypt Democracy Norway United States Saudi Arabia Sudan October Congress Sunday 2019 From Government Ford

Recent Stories

Two persons commit suicide in Burewala

Two persons commit suicide in Burewala

11 seconds ago
 BISE Malakand extends Special Exam date

BISE Malakand extends Special Exam date

13 seconds ago
 Prime Minister approves Rs. 5 billion humanitarian ..

Prime Minister approves Rs. 5 billion humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

14 seconds ago
 Civic body removes encroachments in Latifabad, Hir ..

Civic body removes encroachments in Latifabad, Hirabad

16 seconds ago
 Million Jellyfish Wash Ashore After Storm in Odess ..

Million Jellyfish Wash Ashore After Storm in Odessa Region of Ukraine - National ..

21 seconds ago
 China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarine ..

China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange - Foreign Mini ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.