Sudan General Burhan Names Council To Steer Transition After Coup: State TV
Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:55 PM
Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudan's de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday named a new transitional council to steer the country after his coup in October, state television reported.
Burhan, who led the ruling Sovereign Council formed in 2019 after the toppling of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir, will keep his position as head of the council.
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy.