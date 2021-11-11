UrduPoint.com

Sudan General Burhan Names Council To Steer Transition After Coup: State TV

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:55 PM

Sudan general Burhan names council to steer transition after coup: state TV

Sudan's de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday named a new transitional council to steer the country after his coup in October, state television reported

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudan's de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday named a new transitional council to steer the country after his coup in October, state television reported.

Burhan, who led the ruling Sovereign Council formed in 2019 after the toppling of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir, will keep his position as head of the council.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy.

Related Topics

October 2019 TV

Recent Stories

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 m ..

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

26 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day ..

Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day in Lithuania Were Vaccinated ..

22 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti- ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti-measles,Rubella

23 seconds ago
 Kane feeling the strain after England's Euro heart ..

Kane feeling the strain after England's Euro heartache

25 seconds ago
 Ireland stick with Kiwi trio for New Zealand clash ..

Ireland stick with Kiwi trio for New Zealand clash

27 seconds ago
 Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in T20 World ..

Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.