UrduPoint.com

Sudan General Names Council For Post-coup Transition

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:09 PM

Sudan general names council for post-coup transition

Sudan's de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday named a new ruling council to steer the country's transition after last month's military takeover, state television reported

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudan's de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday named a new ruling council to steer the country's transition after last month's military takeover, state television reported.

The announcement came more than two weeks since Burhan dissolved the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, detained the civilian leadership, and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

It also comes just two days ahead of planned mass protests against the October 25 coup.

"The commander-in-chief of the armed forces issued a constitutional decree to form the Transitional Sovereignty Council," Burhan said in a statement.

Under the decree, Burhan chaired the council formed in August 2019 following the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir keeps the post.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy.

The council also retains Shamsaldine al-Kabashi, Yasser Atta, and Ibrahim Gaber, all senior military figures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister August October 2019 Post TV All Government

Recent Stories

President Biden faces major backlash over highest ..

President Biden faces major backlash over highest US inflation rates in 30 years ..

27 seconds ago
 COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil ..

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

29 seconds ago
 President calls upon youth to avail federal govern ..

President calls upon youth to avail federal government's visionary initiatives

31 seconds ago
 Quake rocks Iceland near major volcano

Quake rocks Iceland near major volcano

5 minutes ago
 Yemeni Migrant Stuck at Polish Border Says Illegal ..

Yemeni Migrant Stuck at Polish Border Says Illegal Migration Networks Set Up by ..

5 minutes ago
 'Brave' Rizwan, Zaman power Pakistan to 176-4 agai ..

'Brave' Rizwan, Zaman power Pakistan to 176-4 against Australia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.