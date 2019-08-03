UrduPoint.com
Sudan Generals, Protest Leaders Agree On Constitutional Declaration

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders reached a "full agreement" on the constitutional declaration, the African Union said on Saturday, paving the way for transitioning to civilian rule

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders reached a "full agreement" on the constitutional declaration, the African Union said on Saturday, paving the way for transitioning to civilian rule.

The document is complementary to a power-sharing deal signed on July 17 that aims to form a joint civilian-military ruling body which will oversee the formation of a transitional civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

It comes after prolonged negotiations between Sudan's ruling military council and leaders of the protest movement which toppled veteran leader Omar al-Bashir in April.

"I am announcing to the Sudanese, African and international public opinion that the two delegations have fully agreed on the constitutional declaration," AU mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters.

He said meetings will be held to work out the technical details of the deal and discuss the formal signing ceremony.

After the announcement, reporters erupted in cheers and the generals immediately exited the hall where the negotiations were held in Khartoum. Protest leaders remained to answer journalists' questions.

"We agreed on sensitive issues related to security and independence of the judiciary and the powers of the cabinet as well as the ruling sovereign council," protest leader Ibrahim al-Amin told AFP.

Under the agreement, "the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Force will report to the head of the armed forces," said protest leader Monzer Abu al Maali.

The protest movement has long blamed the irregulars of the powerful RSF, whose commander General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo is deputy head of the ruling military council, for the deadly violence against demonstrators.

