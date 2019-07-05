UrduPoint.com
Sudan Generals, Protesters In Landmark Deal On New Governing Body

Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:55 PM

Crowds of jubilant Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum on Friday to celebrate a landmark deal between protest leaders and the country's ruling generals aimed at turning the page on months of political unrest

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Crowds of jubilant Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum on Friday to celebrate a landmark deal between protest leaders and the country's ruling generals aimed at turning the page on months of political unrest.

The power-sharing deal, reached in the early hours after two days of hard-won talks brokered by Ethiopian and African Union mediators, came after a previous round of negotiations collapsed in May over who should lead the new body -- a civilian or soldier.

"The two sides agreed on establishing a sovereign council with a rotating military and civilian (presidency) for a period of three years or little more," African Union mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters.

Sudan has been gripped by political deadlock since the generals ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in a palace coup in April following months of mass protests nationwide.

"We want to reassure all political forces and armed movements and all those who took part in the change... that this agreement is all-inclusive and does not exclude anyone," the ruling military council's number two, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said after the deal was reached.

Tension between the two sides had soared after a brutal raid on a longstanding protest camp outside army headquarters in Khartoum that killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded hundreds on June 3.

