UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Government And Rebel Groups Agree Peace Deal

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:06 PM

Sudan government and rebel groups agree peace deal

Sudanese leaders and rebel commanders agreed on Monday a historic peace deal, a crucial first step towards ending 17 years of conflict, an AFP correspondent said

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Sudanese leaders and rebel commanders agreed on Monday a historic peace deal, a crucial first step towards ending 17 years of conflict, an AFP correspondent said.

Leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an umbrella organisation of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, raised their fists in celebration after inking the deal.

The agreement, struck in the capital of neighbouring South Sudan, was "initialled" and not signed, as a way to leave the door open for two key holdout rebel groups to join in a "final" agreement, officials said.

Related Topics

Sudan From Agreement

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

27 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

30 minutes ago

Great potential lies in Pak-China agri cooperation ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provided medical services to 2723 mou ..

2 minutes ago

Advisory for farmers to save cotton crop

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.