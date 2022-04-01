(@FahadShabbir)

The Sudanese government on Friday issued directives to use military force to end deadly tribal fighting in South Darfur State

KHARTOUM, Apr 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Sudanese government on Friday issued directives to use military force to end deadly tribal fighting in South Darfur State.

"Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu has issued strict directives to the government of South Darfur State and the state's security committee, ordering them to end the tribal attacks militarily and strike with an iron fist on anyone who violates the law," the council said in a statement.

Since Wednesday, tribal clashes have been taking place between the Rizeigat and Falata tribes of South Darfur State.

According to official statistics, the tribal fighting has left at least 45 people dead.

Sudan's Darfur region has been witnessing a civil war since 2003, mostly during the rule of former President Omar al-Bashir who was ousted from power in April 2019.

The former transitional government in Sudan sought to end the armed conflict in the Darfur region through an agreement reached on Oct. 3, 2020, but some armed groups have not yet signed the agreement.