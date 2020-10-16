UrduPoint.com
Sudan Hails Deal With US Energy Giant General Electric

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:56 PM

Sudan has signed a preliminary deal with US energy company General Electric, an agreement praised by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as a significant step after decades of international isolation

"We have not witnessed interaction from such important companies with Sudan in nearly three decades," Hamdok said in a statement.

The US Embassy in Khartoum called the memorandum of understanding "historic." Sudan has suffered from decades of sanctions after it was put on Washington's state sponsors of terrorism blacklist in 1993, because the then regime of Omar al-Bashir supported jihadists.

GE's regional executive director, Mai Abdelhalim, said the project "will contribute to supporting the energy needs and health care across Sudan." The energy deal, agreed Thursday, includes turbines and the rehabilitation of three power plants to produce 470 megawatts for some 600,000 households, the statement added, released by state-run news agency SUNA.

"We welcome the pioneering efforts of US companies like GE in providing access to power and healthcare infrastructure," the US embassy added.

Some two-thirds of Sudan's 42 million population live without electricity, and power cuts are common where there is energy.

Sudan's civilian-led government is urgently seeking to be removed from Washington's blacklist, which puts off investors even after the US lifted a trade embargo in 2017.

The designation dates back to when the Islamist regime of Bashir hosted Osama bin Laden and other jihadists in the 1990s.

Bashir was toppled in April 2019, and the new transitional government has made lifting the sanctions a priority.

Sudan has agreed to pay compensation to families of victims of the 1998 Al-Qaeda bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

