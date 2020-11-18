Sudan Has No Objection to Logistics Hub Opening by Russia, But Parliament May Impede Plans

(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) As an African nation that heavily relies on military-technical cooperation with Russia, Sudan backs the recently announced plans by Russia to establish a logistical hub on its territory, however, the future Sudanese parliament may hamper the realization of the plan, as such agreements require parliamentary approval, Sudanese political analysts told Sputnik.

Last week, Russia's official portal of legal information published a governmental decree, which provides for the establishment of Russia's navy logistical hub in Sudan. According to the draft agreement for a 25-year period, the peak number of the hub's personnel should not exceed 300, and only up to four Russian vessels will be able to stay on the Sudanese territorial waters simultaneously. Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the Defense Ministry to sign the accord on behalf of the country.

"Majority of the Sudanese army's weapons have been made in Russia, the Sudanese armed forces need Russia to be supplied with spare parts. Even Sudan's heavy military industry is based on cooperation with Russian companies, including aircraft engineering. ... Despite the silence of [Khartoum's] officials in regard to Russia's announcement on the creation of a naval logistical base, the matter will be completed," Sudanese political analyst Al-Hajj Hamad told Sputnik.

Salah ad-Duma, professor of Sudan's Omdurman Islamic University and the political scientist, offered a different perspective, saying that the situation may develop in a different way, with obstacles being placed by the Sudanese parliament that has not been formed yet.

"The parliament that will be formed in the coming days will cut off the road [to implement the deal with Russia], because such agreements are at the core of its work, and [the parliament] is the one authorizing them [agreements] to become effective," ad-Duma said.

The professor believes that the Sudanese military council, headed by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also chairs the Sovereign Council that seeks to play a role in determining the country's foreign policy, stands behind decisions made by Khartoum.

"The military council and the deep state [former associates of ex-President Omar Bashir, who allegedly still hold a number of leading positions] want to thwart the steady development of the US-Sudanese relations," the expert said.

In 2017, then-Sudanese leader Bashir told Sputnik that he had discussed with Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu the possibility of creating a military base in the Red Sea waters. The Russian ambassador in Khartoum subsequently explained to Sputnik that the sides were discussing plans to open not a full-fledged military base, but rather a logistics unit.