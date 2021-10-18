UrduPoint.com

Sudan Hopes For Early Agreement With Ethiopia On Blue Nile Dam - Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:43 PM

Sudan Hopes for Early Agreement With Ethiopia on Blue Nile Dam - Energy Minister

Sudan hopes to reach a legally binding agreement with Ethiopia on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as soon as possible, Sudanese Minister of Energy and Oil, Gadein Ali Obeid, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Sudan hopes to reach a legally binding agreement with Ethiopia on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as soon as possible, Sudanese Minister of Energy and Oil, Gadein Ali Obeid, told Sputnik on Monday.

Sudan hopes that a new round of African Union-mediated negotiation will resume soon among Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt with the outlook to "reach a legal and binding agreement within a reasonable time frame," as recommended by the UN Security Council in September, the minister said.

"Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam project is considered to be one of the most important regional projects to be built on the Blue Nile River for the production and export of electricity to Sudan and Egypt.

However, the project is yet to receive a legally binding agreement among the three countries, which would have covered the aspects of the reservoir's filling and its operation. This is happening because of Ethiopia's intransigence notwithstanding almost a decade of negotiations," the minister added.

Ethiopia has been building what will become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant since 2011. The neighboring Sudan and Egypt have opposed the project fearing it will infringe on their own water security. Years-long negotiations reached an impasse last year when Ethiopia began unilaterally filling the dam.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Electricity Water Egypt Oil Dam Ethiopia Sudan September Agreement

Recent Stories

UET Abbottabad asked to prepare plan to avoid fina ..

UET Abbottabad asked to prepare plan to avoid financial problems in future

2 minutes ago
 Lahore: By-election on Pervez Malik's vacant seat ..

Lahore: By-election on Pervez Malik's vacant seat on Dec 5

2 minutes ago
 Kuwait's Oil Company Reports Several People Injure ..

Kuwait's Oil Company Reports Several People Injured by Fire at Port Refinery

2 minutes ago
 Over 5.2 million cotton bales reach ginneries acro ..

Over 5.2 million cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, output surge by 9 ..

8 minutes ago
 Gazprom Did Not Book Additional Gas Transit Capaci ..

Gazprom Did Not Book Additional Gas Transit Capacity Via Ukraine For November

8 minutes ago
 EU has exported 'over 1 billion' Covid-19 vaccine ..

EU has exported 'over 1 billion' Covid-19 vaccine doses

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.