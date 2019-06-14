UrduPoint.com
Sudan Hopes For US Positive Role In Settlement Of Domestic Conflict - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Sudan Hopes for US Positive Role in Settlement of Domestic Conflict - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Sudan wants to boost relations with the United States and hopes for its positive contribution in settlement of the crisis in the country, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) said on Thursday in a statement.

On Thursday, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy is on a working visit in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, where he held talks with TMC.

"[TMC head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman] Burhan reaffirmed Sudanese wish to boost its relations with the United States as a superpower, which can play a positive role, wished by the Sudanese people to reach political settlement," TMC said in a statement on its Twitter page.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand over power to a new civilian government.

