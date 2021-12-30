Sudan Imposes Curfew in North Darfur State After Attacks on UN Facilities - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Sudanese authorities have imposed a curfew in North Darfur State from 18:00 to 05:00 after a series of armed attacks on UN facilities in the region, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations said that unknown armed groups had attacked a UN World Food Program warehouse in the state capital of Al Fashir and stolen food delivered to Sudan as part of humanitarian aid.

The curfew went into effect on Wednesday and will remain until further notice, SUNA said.

Chief of North Darfur Police Abdel Karim Hamdo told the news that the provincial security committee had developed a plan to protect strategic assets in the region.

Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the looting of food supplies and violence around the former UN logistics base in Al Fashir. According to the UN, a part of the former UN base, which is currently controlled by local Sudanese authorities, has been under threat of attack and looting since December 24.

Armed clashes between supporters of the Sudanese government and rebel separatist groups in the Darfur region have been going on since 2003. According to various estimates, up to 500,000 people have died in the conflict, and over 2.5 million people have been displaced.