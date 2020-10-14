Sudan Imposes Curfews in Cities of Port Sudan, Suakin Over Protests - Official News Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Sudanese authorities have imposed curfews in the cities of Port Sudan and Suakin in the northeastern state of Red Sea over the ongoing mass protests, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, citing the head of the provincial security committee, the curfew took effect on Wednesday and will be in force from noon to 4.00 a.m. (10:00 GMT to 02:00 GMT).

Protesters in Port Sudan and Suakin have blocked the strategically important highways leading to the seaports, the security committee said, as cited by the news agency.

According to SUNA, mass protests broke out after the Sudanese government announced the dismissal of a governor in the neighboring province of Kassala.