Sudan Imposes Quarantine to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Sudan has introduced a quarantine, banning its citizens from traveling across the country, as a move to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the press office of the cabinet of ministers said on Monday.

"Sudan's [Higher] Committee for Health Emergencies decided to prohibit the movement between cities and provinces as a measure to fight the coronavirus," the office said in a press release, which was obtained by Sputnik.

According to the press release, the cabinet will punish anyone who attacks medical workers, loots medical facilities or engages in human trafficking into Sudan in line with the 1997 law on the state of emergency.

The authorities also introduced penalties for those who spread rumors about the ongoing outbreak and those who refuse to receive medical treatment or be quarantined.

As of Monday, Sudan's health ministry has registered 19 COVID-19 cases with two fatalities.