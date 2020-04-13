UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Imposes Quarantine To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:08 PM

Sudan Imposes Quarantine to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Sudan has introduced a quarantine, banning its citizens from traveling across the country, as a move to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the press office of the cabinet of ministers said on Monday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Sudan has introduced a quarantine, banning its citizens from traveling across the country, as a move to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the press office of the cabinet of ministers said on Monday.

"Sudan's [Higher] Committee for Health Emergencies decided to prohibit the movement between cities and provinces as a measure to fight the coronavirus," the office said in a press release, which was obtained by Sputnik.

According to the press release, the cabinet will punish anyone who attacks medical workers, loots medical facilities or engages in human trafficking into Sudan in line with the 1997 law on the state of emergency.

The authorities also introduced penalties for those who spread rumors about the ongoing outbreak and those who refuse to receive medical treatment or be quarantined.

As of Monday, Sudan's health ministry has registered 19 COVID-19 cases with two fatalities.

Related Topics

Sudan From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over Rs 214 mln distributed among 17,883 deserving ..

4 minutes ago

Millions return to work as Spain sees fall in deat ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan should seek emergency loan from AIIB to f ..

6 minutes ago

Burundi launches mass measles vaccination initiati ..

4 minutes ago

ECC approves 200,00 Mt wheat to USC from Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) re-issues notices to NA ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.