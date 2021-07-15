UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan In Talks With Russia On Expanding Energy, Infrastructure Cooperation - Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Sudan in Talks With Russia on Expanding Energy, Infrastructure Cooperation - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi said in an interview with Sputnik that Khartoum and Moscow were discussing the increase in bilateral cooperation in the vital spheres of energy and infrastructure.

"The relations between Sudan and Russia vis-a-vis the business have been well-established for a long time, especially since 2013. There is a well-established company working in the mining sector, especially in the gold mining sector. We are now discussing in-depth to expand these relations to include other mining metals, as well as working in the infrastructure of Sudan, that is to say, the transportation, the railway," al-Mahdi said.

The top Sudanese diplomat went on to note the importance of developing the energy sector, pointing to Russia's vast experience in the sphere.

"We believe Russia has very good experience in that and we in Sudan, now as we are getting along to establish our vast development after establishing the peace, as well as opening up after being removed from the states harboring terrorism, we are now open to the world," al-Mahdi added.

Russia has been making considerable inroads in Africa with its companies helping to develop nuclear cooperation with countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Moscow Russia Nuclear Company Khartoum Ethiopia Zambia Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Ghana Nigeria Uganda Gold From Top

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

2 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

13 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

29 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

33 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.