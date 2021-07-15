Sudan in Talks With Russia on Expanding Energy, Infrastructure Cooperation - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi said in an interview with Sputnik that Khartoum and Moscow were discussing the increase in bilateral cooperation in the vital spheres of energy and infrastructure.

"The relations between Sudan and Russia vis-a-vis the business have been well-established for a long time, especially since 2013. There is a well-established company working in the mining sector, especially in the gold mining sector. We are now discussing in-depth to expand these relations to include other mining metals, as well as working in the infrastructure of Sudan, that is to say, the transportation, the railway," al-Mahdi said.

The top Sudanese diplomat went on to note the importance of developing the energy sector, pointing to Russia's vast experience in the sphere.

"We believe Russia has very good experience in that and we in Sudan, now as we are getting along to establish our vast development after establishing the peace, as well as opening up after being removed from the states harboring terrorism, we are now open to the world," al-Mahdi added.

Russia has been making considerable inroads in Africa with its companies helping to develop nuclear cooperation with countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.