UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Inflation Soars To 99% As Food Prices Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:49 PM

Sudan inflation soars to 99% as food prices rise

Inflation in Sudan jumped to 99 percent because of rising food prices, official figures showed Saturday, more than a year after the country was rocked by protests sparked by bread price hikes

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Inflation in Sudan jumped to 99 percent because of rising food prices, official figures showed Saturday, more than a year after the country was rocked by protests sparked by bread price hikes.

The inflation rate in April shot up from 82 percent the previous month due to increased prices of grains, meat, milk and bread, according to the Sudanese Central Bureau of Statistics.

Despite Sudan's political transition, which has raised hopes of more reforms, the economy remains in deep crisis.

Soaring inflation, a scarcity of foreign Currency and a huge public debt are among the country's most pressing challenges.

Many in Sudan still have to queue for hours to buy bread.

A tripling of the price of bread was the trigger for the first street protests against long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir in December 2018.

The mass demonstrations went on for months before the army deposed Bashir on April 11, 2019.

Last month, Sudanese authorities announced an increase in bread prices, meaning one Sudanese pound (about two US cents) now buys only a 50-gram loaf of bread, compared to one weighing 70 grams previously.

Related Topics

Army Buy Price Sudan April December 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

5 minutes ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

5 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam distributes ration, financial aid among ..

1 minute ago

Govt pursuing comprehensive roadmap to handle chal ..

1 minute ago

249 stranded Pakistanis leave Khartoum

1 minute ago

Sheikh Rashid for resumption of trains operation

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.