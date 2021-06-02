UrduPoint.com
Sudan Intends To Revise Agreement On Russian Military Project On Red Sea - Chief Of Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Sudan Intends to Revise Agreement on Russian Military Project on Red Sea - Chief of Staff

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The chief of staff of the Sudanese armed forces, Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, said on Tuesday that his country intended to revise the agreement on the creation of a Russian military base on the Red Sea coast, the interview was broadcast by Blue Nile tv.

"We are in the process of revising an agreement signed between the former government of Sudan and Russia regarding a Russian military project on the Sudanese Red Sea coast," he said.

The chief of staff noted that Sudan had the opportunity to amend or change the agreement on military cooperation with Russia in the Red Sea, taking into account the country's interests.

"The agreement can be continued if we find benefits for our country," Al-Hussein said.

