UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Interested In Russian Pioneer COVID-19 Vaccine - Military Attache

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Sudan Interested in Russian Pioneer COVID-19 Vaccine - Military Attache

Sudan is interested in receiving information about the Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus and hopes "to see it in Sudan," the African country's military attache, Zahir Ahmed, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the ARMY 2020 defense industry forum

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Sudan is interested in receiving information about the Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus and hopes "to see it in Sudan," the African country's military attache, Zahir Ahmed, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the ARMY 2020 defense industry forum.

The Russian-produced vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been displayed at the medical cluster of the Patriot expo center during the forum. Developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute, with support from the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the vaccine was officially registered earlier in August.

"Coronavirus affected the whole world ... We are interested in this [Russian-made] vaccine, in the information [about the vaccine] and hope to see it in Sudan, too," he said.

Related Topics

World Army Russia Sudan August 2020 From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

6 minutes ago

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

1 hour ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan offers best concessions to investors in t ..

38 seconds ago

Rain, wind, thundershowers forecast

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.