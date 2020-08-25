Sudan Interested in Russian Pioneer COVID-19 Vaccine - Military Attache

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Sudan is interested in receiving information about the Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus and hopes "to see it in Sudan," the African country's military attache, Zahir Ahmed, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the ARMY 2020 defense industry forum.

The Russian-produced vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been displayed at the medical cluster of the Patriot expo center during the forum. Developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute, with support from the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the vaccine was officially registered earlier in August.

"Coronavirus affected the whole world ... We are interested in this [Russian-made] vaccine, in the information [about the vaccine] and hope to see it in Sudan, too," he said.