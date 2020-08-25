UrduPoint.com
Sudan Interested To See Advanced Technologies At ARMY 2020 - Military Attache

Sudan is eager to develop military and medical cooperation with Russia and came to the ARMY 2020 forum to see advance technologies but is not currently planning to purchase anything, Sudanese military attache Zahir Ahmed told Sputnik on the forum's sidelines

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Sudan is eager to develop military and medical cooperation with Russia and came to the ARMY 2020 forum to see advance technologies but is not currently planning to purchase anything, Sudanese military attache Zahir Ahmed told Sputnik on the forum's sidelines.

"Sudan is interested developing relation with Russia in all spheres, mainly in military-medical sphere," the official said.

"We are here to see more information about advanced technology but we are having no plan to buy anything," he said.

Like any other country, Sudan is seeking to boost its defense, but given the current situation in the world, it cannot afford any large-scale upgrades, he explained.

Speaking about his impressions about the ARMY 2020 forum, Ahmed said that he was impressed by the exhibition and praised the level of the organization of the event.

"The exhibition is very big. Advanced technologies," he said, adding that he appreciated the exhibition, just like any military person.

The ARMY international military forum marks its sixth edition this year. It brings together state and military officials from dozens of countries annually to discuss the latest developments in the fields of defense and security. The forum also features a large-scale exhibit of newest models of military equipment and hardware in a range just outside Moscow.

