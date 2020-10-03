Sudan: key dates in Darfur war

Sudan's government and rebels signed Saturday a peace treaty hoped to end the brutal civil war in Darfur that has raged since 2003

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Sudan's government and rebels signed Saturday a peace treaty hoped to end the brutal civil war in Darfur that has raged since 2003.

According to the United Nations, the conflict has killed at least 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million.

The deal also covers the states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

- 2003: rebels take up arms - Rebels in the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/SLA) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) take up arms, accusing the government in Khartoum of marginalising the vast western region of Darfur.

On February 26, 2003, rebels seize the town of Gulu in northern Darfur.

The state-backed Janjaweed militia -- a group of mostly Arab raiders travelling by horseback and armoured pickup trucks -- respond.

Reports mount of atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.

- 2007: international force - A hybrid African Union-United Nations force, called UNAMID, takes over from an African force that has been in the region since 2004.

In May 2008, more than 220 people are killed when JEM rebels stage an audacious attack on Omdurman, travelling hundreds of kilometres (miles) from Darfur to the edge of the capital Khartoum.

- 2009: arrest warrants - The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) issues an arrest warrant for then-president Omar al-Bashir for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

It issues another warrant the next year for genocide.

Late in 2010, an accord with one faction of the rebel SLM breaks down. Heavy fighting resumes.

More than 2,300 people were killed in 2010, according to the UN.

- 2011: Revolutionary Front - In November 2011, Darfur's rebels form an alliance -- the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) -- committed to regime change.

Sudan accuses newly independent South Sudan of working with the JEM, as well as backing rebels in its South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions. Juba denies the accusations.

- 2014: abuses - In March, the UN criticises restrictions imposed on humanitarian workers in Darfur and an increase in the number of displaced people.

In November, Bashir calls for a planned withdrawal of the force, after peacekeepers probe accusations of gang rape by Sudanese soldiers.

- 2016: ceasefire - In a controversial April referendum, the division of Darfur into five states is maintained.

In June, the government declares a unilateral ceasefire.

In August, negotiations break down between Khartoum and rebels, but in early September, Bashir says that peace has returned to Darfur.

That month, Amnesty International accuses Khartoum of carrying out several chemical attacks in Darfur. Khartoum denies the charges.

- 2019: Bashir ousted, talks - On April 11, Bashir is ousted by the military and detained, after four months of popular protests demanding he quit.

In August, new Sudanese authorities entrusted with preparing the way for a civilian regime vow to restore peace to conflict-ridden regions, including Darfur.

In December, Bashir is convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in a correctional centre.

Sudanese prosecutors also open a probe into crimes allegedly committed in Darfur from 2003, targeting officials from Bashir's regime.

On January 24, 2020, a coalition of rebel groups sign a preliminary agreement with the government after weeks of talks.

On February 11, a top Sudanese official says Bashir will be handed to the ICC.

- 2020: Kushayb hands himself in - In June, Janjaweed militiaman Ali Kushayb, wanted since 2007, turns himself in to the ICC, where he is wanted for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

On June 15, a Sudanese prosecutor says that Bashir's extradition to the ICC is not necessary.

In July, the trial of Bashir opens in Khartoum for the 1989 military coup that brought him to power.

Violence in Darfur continues.

- Peace accord - On July 28, UNAMID calls on Khartoum to deploy security forces in Darfur as soon as possible, after a series of killings.

On August 31 government and most rebels groups ink in Juba an accord aimed at ending 17 years of civil war.

On October 3, the final deal is signed.

However, two key rebel groups do not sign, including one Darfur SLM faction.