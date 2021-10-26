Sudan Military Chief Says He Keeps Prime Minister At His Own House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the military's commander-in-chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said on Tuesday that he was keeping Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at his own home due to threats against him.

"The prime minister was at home (under house arrest) but we were afraid that he might get hurt, so now he is at my home.

He's fine, living a normal life. When the situation calms down and there will be no threats against him, he can return to his home," al-Burhan told a press conference.

According to the top general, all detained politicians who have charges brought against them will be brought to trial, and the rest will be released. Al-Burhan mentioned that soldiers detained ministers due to threats to Sudan's unity.