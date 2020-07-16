UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Monitors Events In Libya, Forces Ready To Protect Borders - Sovereignty Council

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:33 PM

Sudan Monitors Events in Libya, Forces Ready to Protect Borders - Sovereignty Council

Sudan is following the events related to the armed conflict in neighboring Libya, as it may have a great impact on the country, Yasser Atta, a member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik in an interview

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Sudan is following the events related to the armed conflict in neighboring Libya, as it may have a great impact on the country, Yasser Atta, a member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"[The conflict has] a very profound impact at the moment and in the future, and the government is monitoring and following [the confrontation in Libya]. The army and the Rapid Support Forces are able to defend our western borders with Libya," Atta said.

Sudan has sent no mercenaries to Libya, Atta stressed, adding that the country "will not go to the war in Libya, even if the matter requires to support Arab, African or international efforts."

Atta's words echoed the previous statements of the Sudanese military's spokesman in late May who also told Sputnik that Khartoum sent no armed forces to Libya to provide military support for the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in its fight against the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized GNA, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the LNA.

On June 6, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met with Haftar, and the eastern parliament's speaker, Aguila Saleh. After the meeting, Sisi announced the so-called Cairo initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya and the terms of a political settlement.

The initiative was backed by Russia, the United States and several Arab states, but was rejected by Turkey and its allied GNA.

Related Topics

Army Russia Turkey Parliament Split Cairo Khartoum United States Sudan Libya May June Government Arab

Recent Stories

President issues Federal Decree restructuring Cent ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain announces to tender resign ..

5 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs49 billion for 261 development sc ..

1 minute ago

Stable institutions, strengthening economy among h ..

1 minute ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases pass 750,000

1 minute ago

Russia to Create Long-Range Interceptor on Basis o ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.