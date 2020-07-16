Sudan Monitors Events in Libya, Forces Ready to Protect Borders - Sovereignty Council

Sudan is following the events related to the armed conflict in neighboring Libya, as it may have a great impact on the country, Yasser Atta, a member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik in an interview

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Sudan is following the events related to the armed conflict in neighboring Libya, as it may have a great impact on the country, Yasser Atta, a member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"[The conflict has] a very profound impact at the moment and in the future, and the government is monitoring and following [the confrontation in Libya]. The army and the Rapid Support Forces are able to defend our western borders with Libya," Atta said.

Sudan has sent no mercenaries to Libya, Atta stressed, adding that the country "will not go to the war in Libya, even if the matter requires to support Arab, African or international efforts."

Atta's words echoed the previous statements of the Sudanese military's spokesman in late May who also told Sputnik that Khartoum sent no armed forces to Libya to provide military support for the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in its fight against the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized GNA, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the LNA.

On June 6, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met with Haftar, and the eastern parliament's speaker, Aguila Saleh. After the meeting, Sisi announced the so-called Cairo initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya and the terms of a political settlement.

The initiative was backed by Russia, the United States and several Arab states, but was rejected by Turkey and its allied GNA.