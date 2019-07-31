UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan: More Than Seven Months Of Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:39 PM

Sudan: more than seven months of crisis

Sudan has been rocked by more than seven months of demonstrations and violence, with protesters demanding a civilian government after the ouster of long-time president Omar al-Bashir

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan has been rocked by more than seven months of demonstrations and violence, with protesters demanding a civilian government after the ouster of long-time president Omar al-Bashir.

Here is an overview.

- Protests erupt - Demonstrations break out in various cities on December 19, 2018 over a tripling of bread prices.

They spread nationwide with protesters demanding that Bashir quit after three decades in power.

On April 6, thousands set up camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

Spurred by the uprising, the army ousts Bashir on April 11, putting military generals in charge.

After initial celebrations on the streets, the umbrella protest movement demands power be handed over to a civilian government.

- Talks falter - On April 27, ruling generals and protest leaders agree to establish a joint civilian-military council to govern during a transition.

But both sides want their representatives to be in the majority; they also disagree over whether the council should be headed by a soldier or a civilian.

Demonstrators rally in the capital on May 2, saying the army is not serious about ceding power.

With the negotiations faltering, thousands of public and private sector workers strike on May 28 and 29 to pressure the military leaders.

- Bloody crackdown - On June 3, armed men in military fatigues move in on the protest camp at army headquarters to disperse the thousands participating in the two-month sit-in there.

It is the start of a crackdown that goes on for several days.

Doctors linked to the protest movement say the raid left 127 people dead and scores wounded, while the government count is considerably lower.

The feared Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group is accused of being involved.

On June 9 and 10, a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience paralyses the country.

There are more deadly clashes.

- Power deal agreed - On June 30, tens of thousands again rally against the ruling generals.

Security forces are deployed en masse and police fire tear gas. Several people are killed.

Negotiations between the military rulers and protest leaders resume on July 3.

Early on July 5, they agree in principle on a new ruling council made up of six civilians and five representatives of the military.

A general would take charge for the first 21 months of the transition and then a civilian for 18 months. Elections would follow.

Crowds take to the streets of Khartoum to celebrate.

The power-sharing accord is signed by the two parties on July 17, with further talks planned to flesh out details.

- Students shot dead - On July 23, hundreds of university students chanting "civilian rule" rally in Khartoum to demand justice for hundreds killed since demonstrations first erupted in December.

On July 28, there are protests in the capital to demand an independent probe into the deadly June raid.

People take to the streets on July 29 in the town of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, over shortages of bread and fuel.

A sniper opens fire on the crowd, killing five teenaged school students. A sixth person dies later.

The deaths spark outrage nationwide, prompting demonstrations in Khartoum and other cities.

Protest leaders call off talks planned for July 30 with the ruling generals.

On July 31 authorities order all schools to suspend classes indefinitely.

- Bashir to face trial - Bashir's defence lawyer says on July 31 that the toppled leader will face trial on corruption charges on August 17.

He faces charges related to "possessing foreign Currency, corruption and receiving gifts illegally."

Related Topics

Dead Corruption Fire Protest Army Police Khartoum Sudan April May June July August December Gas 2018 All Government

Recent Stories

Number of Japanese companies in UAE goes up 23.44% ..

25 minutes ago

Buying domestic products helps boost home industry ..

28 seconds ago

Gold price remains stable at Rs 84,000 per tola

31 seconds ago

Shehryar Afridi calls on Punjab Chief Minister

37 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 868 victims

5 minutes ago

Second Ebola death in DR Congo's Goma

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.