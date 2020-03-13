Sudan, Morocco, Singapore, Others Take Drastic Precautionary Measures Over COVID-19 Fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A number of countries, including Sudan, Morocco and Singapore have introduced a set of drastic measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), authorities said.

Sudan has suspended air traffic with eight countries over the outbreak, Abdel Hafiz Abdel Rahim, a representative of the Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The decision of the authority's director concerns the suspension of flights to South Korea, North Korea, China, Spain, Italy, Japan, Iran, Egypt," the representative said.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan government said that the country was suspending flights to and from Algeria and Spain, as well as maritime traffic with the countries due to the spread of the deadly disease.

Morocco has so far registered 6 cases of the disease and one fatality, according to the Health Ministry.

Singapore has also introduced strict measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning on Monday, people who have visited Italy, France, Germany or Spain will be banned from entering Singapore. In addition, the authorities closed the country's ports to any cruise ships and banned all large-scale sports and cultural events involving over 250 people.

Apart from that, Nepal and China revoked permission to climb Everest, the highest peak in the world, ahead of the spring season over coronavirus fears, according to The Himalayan Times. The Chinese authorities announced that the mountain would be closed for visitors on the northern side, while Nepal reported that the ban would take effect from March 14 to April 30.