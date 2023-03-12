Sudan Mulls Exchanging Satellite Data With Russia to Combat Terrorism - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Sudan is interested in exchanging data from satellites with Moscow in order to combat terrorism and protect the country's borders, Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Hassan Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraj told Sputnik on Sunday.

"During (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov's visit to Sudan, the issue of Russia's readiness to support African countries in the fight against terrorism was always on the agenda. Being that the case, of course Sudan would welcome any kind of support from Russia in the area of fighting terrorism. Challenges are very big in Sudan. This is needed in terms of cooperation between the relevant institutions in Sudan with the Russian side.

Besides, technical cooperation between Sudan and Russia in the use of satellites to monitor borders and exchange such information between the two countries will be very helpful," Sirraj said in an interview.

He added that Sudan, as the third largest country in Africa, bordering seven more states, notes a fragile situation in the spheres of politics and security in neighboring countries, including Libya.

Last month, Lavrov visited Sudan, where he held talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and other top officials. Commenting on Lavrov's visit, Sirraj said that this was an important milestone in the development of relations between the two countries.