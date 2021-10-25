Sudan Needs to Resolve Internal Issues On Its Own - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sudan needs to resolve internal issues on its own, and Moscow will respect the choice of its possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday

Earlier on Monday, Sudan's Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and his wife were abducted by the military and taken to an unknown location.

The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and the dissolution of the council and government.

"We are convinced that the Sudanese people can and must independently resolve internal problems and determine the path of their country's sovereign development, proceeding from national interests. The Russian Federation will continue to respect the choice of the friendly Sudanese people and provide them with all the necessary assistance," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.