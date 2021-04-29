UrduPoint.com
Sudan Not Confirming Suspension Of Agreement To Set Up Russian Navy Facility On Red Sea

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Sudan Not Confirming Suspension of Agreement to Set Up Russian Navy Facility on Red Sea

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mansour Boulad told Sputnik that at the moment he did not have official confirmation of the suspension of the agreement on the establishment of a Russian Navy facility on the Red Sea.

Earlier, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing a source, that Sudan was freezing the agreement on the creation of a Russian military base on the Red Sea, which was signed with the previous authorities. The report also indicates that Khartoum was also suspending any new deployment of Russian troops at the Flamingo naval base. The agreement, according to the channel's source, is suspended pending its approval by the parliament, the Sudanese Sovereign Council, or the government of the country.

"At the moment, we have no official confirmation of the suspension of the agreement on military cooperation with the Russian Federation," the spokesman said, commenting on media reports.

Sudanese media have not yet published any information about the freezing of the agreement on the creation of a Russian navy station on the Red Sea.

The agreement was announced in November 2020. According to the document, the maximum number of personnel at this facility in Sudan will not exceed 300 people. No more than four Russian ships will be able to stay there at the same time.

