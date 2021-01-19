UrduPoint.com
Sudan Opposition Delegation Visits West Darfur City Following Recent Clashes - State Media

A Sudanese opposition delegation has paid a visit to the city of Al Junaynah, the capital of the West Darfur state, which has seen armed violence over the past several days resulting in the death of almost 130 people, the state-run SUNA news agency reported on Tuesday

The violence in Al Junaynah broke out on Saturday after one person was killed in a skirmish at a local camp for displaced people. According to the doctors' committee of West Darfur, 129 people were killed and around 200 were injured as a result of armed violence. In addition, tribal clashes erupted on Monday in the South Darfur state, killing 47 people.

The delegation of the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) arrived in Al Junaynah on Tuesday to assess the humanitarian and security situation in the city. SLFA's chairman, Al-Tahir Abu-Bakr Hajar, said that despite threats and warnings from the security forces, the delegation had succeeded in entering Al Junaynah.

Hajar estimated the existing situation as "tragic." After inspecting local hospitals with those injured during hostilities, the movement's leader expressed regret that among those individuals were children with gunshot wounds.

Fighting in the Darfur region escalated in 2003 as separatists groups launched a campaign to overthrow then-President Omar Bashir, who was eventually toppled in 2019. Since the start of the conflict, roughly 300,000 people have died and as many as 3 million people have been displaced, according to UN estimates.

Tensions in Al Junaynah flared up two weeks after the African Union-United Nations hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur ended its operations at the end of 2020. According to the UN, the mission "is currently drawing down and the process is expected to complete by the end of June 2021."

