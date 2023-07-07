Open Menu

Sudan Paramilitaries Loot And 'terrorise' Town: Witnesses

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Gunmen from Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were accused of attacking a remote town on Friday before going on a shooting and looting rampage that witnesses said "terrorised" its people

Wad Madani, Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Gunmen from Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were accused of attacking a remote town on Friday before going on a shooting and looting rampage that witnesses said "terrorised" its people.

For nearly three months, the RSF commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has fought the regular army under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a war that has claimed the lives of at least 3,000 people and displaced millions.

The RSF was "looting banks and public buildings" in Bara, 50 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, a witness in the town said.

"We're being terrorised: they shoot and loot, and the army and police are nowhere to be seen," said another resident, Abdelmohsen Ibrahim.

"Even if the army tries to come from El-Obeid, the RSF are in control of the El-Obeid-Bara road.

" El-Obeid, 350 kilometres south of Khartoum, is a strategic logistical and commercial hub, with an airport and huge warehouses for the storage of foodstuffs.

The fighting since April 15 has been centred on the capital Khartoum as well as North Kordofan and the vast western region of Darfur, where the United Nations has warned of possible "crimes against humanity".

Residents on Friday reported continued armed clashes in the capital's twin city of Omdurman across the Nile.

Witnesses also reported "air strikes in the area of the state broadcaster's headquarters in Omdurman and anti-aircraft fire to repel" the raids.

Another witness reported an air strike on an RSF base in northern Khartoum.

