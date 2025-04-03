Sudan Paramilitary Attacks South Of Khartoum Kill 85 In One Week: Activists
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 85 people in one week during attacks south of the capital Khartoum, an activist group said on Wednesday.
"For the seventh consecutive day, the Janjaweed militias continue their violent attacks on villages... west of Jebel Awliya, resulting in the deaths of more than 85 people and the injury of dozens," said the Sudanese resistance committee, referring to the RSF by the name of its precursor.
The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has been battling the army, led by Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, since April 2023.
The regular army declared last Thursday that it had regained full control of Khartoum, a day after Burhan announced that the capital had been "liberated" from the RSF.
Daglo acknowledges on Sunday that the RSF had withdrawn from Khartoum, after weeks of fierce battles with the army.
The war has created what the United Nations describes as the world's worst hunger and displacement crises. More than 12 million people have been uprooted, tens of thousands killed, and a UN-backed assessment declared famine in parts of the country.
Despite the army reclaiming Khartoum, Africa's third-largest country remains essentially divided in two by the war.
The army holds sway in the east and north while the RSF controls most of the vast Darfur region in the west and parts of the south.
Recent Stories
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
More Stories From World
-
American Neilson Powless fools Visma to win Across Flanders6 minutes ago
-
WHO facing $2.5-bn gap even after slashing budget: report6 minutes ago
-
Sudan paramilitary attacks south of Khartoum kill 85 in one week: activists6 minutes ago
-
US stocks fall ahead of Trump tariff announcement, Tesla drops36 minutes ago
-
US stocks advance ahead of looming Trump tariffs36 minutes ago
-
France Le Pen eyes 2027 vote, says swift appeal 'good news'46 minutes ago
-
American Neilson Powless fools Visma to win Around Flanders46 minutes ago
-
Polish PM blames 'foreign interference' for cyberattack2 hours ago
-
US, European stocks fall as looming Trump tariffs raise fears4 hours ago
-
New Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey pledges to advance Commonwealth values in a divided world5 hours ago
-
'Image whisperers' bring vision to the blind at Red Cross museum7 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table8 hours ago