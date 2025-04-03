Sudan Paramilitary Attacks South Of Khartoum Kill 85 In One Week: Activists
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 85 people in one week during attacks south of the capital Khartoum, an activist group said on Wednesday.
"For the seventh consecutive day, the Janjaweed militias continue their violent attacks on villages... west of Jebel Awliya, resulting in the deaths of more than 85 people and the injury of dozens," said the Sudanese resistance committee, referring to the RSF by the name of its precursor.
The Emergency Lawyers, a group of volunteer legal professionals, said that "the RSF attacked more than 15 villages" south of the Khartoum area. It reported dozens killed and hundreds wounded.
The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has been battling the army, led by Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, since April 2023.
The regular army declared last Thursday that it had regained full control of Khartoum, a day after Burhan announced that the capital had been "liberated" from the RSF.
Daglo acknowledged on Sunday that the RSF had withdrawn from Khartoum, after weeks of fierce battles with the army.
The war has created what the United Nations describes as the world's worst hunger and displacement crises. More than 12 million people have been uprooted, tens of thousands killed, and a UN-backed assessment declared famine in parts of the country.
Despite the army reclaiming Khartoum, Africa's third-largest country remains essentially divided in two by the war.
The army holds sway in the east and north while the RSF controls most of the vast Darfur region in the west and parts of the south.
