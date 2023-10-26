Open Menu

Sudan Peace Talks Resume In Jeddah: Saudi Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sudan peace talks resume in Jeddah: Saudi statement

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Sudan's warring parties have resumed negotiations in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending a six-month-old war that has killed more than 9,000 people, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the resumption of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and representatives of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Jeddah," a statement said.

Since April, the war between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has killed more than 9,000 people and displaced over 5.6 million.

Both sides announced Wednesday they had accepted an invitation to resume US- and Saudi-brokered negotiations in Jeddah.

Previous mediation attempts have only yielded brief truces, and even those were systematically violated.

The latest talks are occurring "in partnership" with representatives of the African Union and the East African regional bloc IGAD, led by close US partner Kenya, the Saudi statement said.

The statement called on negotiators to abide by an earlier agreement announced on May 11 to protect civilians, as well as a short-term ceasefire agreement signed on May 20.

"The Kingdom affirms its keenness on unity of ranks... to stop the bloodshed and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," the statement said.

Riyadh hopes for "a political agreement under which security, stability and prosperity will be achieved for Sudan and its brotherly people".

Related Topics

Army Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Sudan Kenya April May Agreement Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

3 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

7 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

11 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World