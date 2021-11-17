Sudan Plans to Release All Arrested During Recent Coup Within 2 Days - Sovereign Council

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Sudan's military authorities are planning to release everyone arrested during the recent takeover within two days, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, Malik Agar, a member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, said on Tuesday.

"All of the arrested will be released within two days, including Hamdok," Agar told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Sudan has been under a state emergency since October 25, when the Sudanese military detained Hamdok and several other cabinet members. The Sudanese armed forces commander-in-chief, Abdel Fattah Burhan, dissolved the government. These developments prompted hundreds of people to take to the streets to protest.

The Sovereign Council, headed by Burhan, began its work last week.