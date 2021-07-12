Sudan Plans to Sign Memorandum With Russia That Will Allow to Write Off Debt - Al-Mahdi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Khartoum expects to sign a memorandum with Moscow in the near future that will allow to write off the Sudanese debt, Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi said on Monday.

"We expect in the near future the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the financial departments of the two countries, which will make it possible to write off the debt owed to the Russian side by the Sudanese side.

The resolution of this issue will have a positive impact on our discussions within the framework of the Paris club," al-Mahdi said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.