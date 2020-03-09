Sudan PM unharmed in assassination attempt: top aide

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived unharmed an assassination attempt using explosives in the capital Khartoum Monday, said his top aide

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived unharmed an assassination attempt using explosives in the capital Khartoum Monday, said his top aide.

"An explosion hit as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's car was driving by but thank God no one was hurt," said Ali Bakhit, the prime minister's office director.