UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan PM Unharmed In Assassination Attempt: Top Aide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

Sudan PM unharmed in assassination attempt: top aide

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived unharmed an assassination attempt using explosives in the capital Khartoum Monday, said his top aide

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived unharmed an assassination attempt using explosives in the capital Khartoum Monday, said his top aide.

"An explosion hit as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's car was driving by but thank God no one was hurt," said Ali Bakhit, the prime minister's office director.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Car Khartoum God Top

Recent Stories

I would have conceded defeat if I had not been a s ..

10 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $48.33 a barrel ..

14 minutes ago

Removal of debris of collapsed building completed ..

40 seconds ago

Germany says coronavirus cases top 1,000

41 seconds ago

Man killed,three injured in roof collapse in Faisa ..

43 seconds ago

Arabian Travel Market to be postponed

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.