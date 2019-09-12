UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Postpones Formation Of Legislative Council, Local Gov'ts Until Peace Deal- Spokesman

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

Sudan Postpones Formation of Legislative Council, Local Gov'ts Until Peace Deal- Spokesman

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Sudanese Sovereign Council (SC) and armed militants based in the south of the country have reached an agreement on confidence-building in South Sudan's capital of Juba, postponing the formation of the Legislative Council and local governments until peace is reached, SC spokesman Mohammed al-Faki said Thursday.

"Establishing the Legislative Council and the states' governments has been postponed until the peace process is completed," al-Faki told reporters.

The deal that the two sides agreed on includes opening humanitarian corridors in the areas affected by military conflicts and reaching a ceasefire.

"The agreement has been achieved with such armed movements as the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz Adam Al-Hilu," the spokesman said, adding that the agreement's goal "is to create an environment for negotiations.

"

According to the official, the negotiations with the SRF and SPLM-N will start on October 14 with a given limit of 60 days to reach a comprehensive agreement.

In late August, Sudan finally restored its political order after months of violent confrontation between the previously ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition. A new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled and the prime minister was appointed to form a new cabinet. The council will govern the country for the next 39 months.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Juba Sudan August October Cabinet Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

46 minutes ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

49 minutes ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

59 minutes ago

DIFC receives &#039;Best Financial Innovation Lab& ..

1 hour ago

Gold price gains Rs 800, traded at Rs 88,200 per t ..

59 minutes ago

Federation granted time to submit reply in ECP's m ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.