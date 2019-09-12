KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Sudanese Sovereign Council (SC) and armed militants based in the south of the country have reached an agreement on confidence-building in South Sudan's capital of Juba, postponing the formation of the Legislative Council and local governments until peace is reached, SC spokesman Mohammed al-Faki said Thursday.

"Establishing the Legislative Council and the states' governments has been postponed until the peace process is completed," al-Faki told reporters.

The deal that the two sides agreed on includes opening humanitarian corridors in the areas affected by military conflicts and reaching a ceasefire.

"The agreement has been achieved with such armed movements as the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz Adam Al-Hilu," the spokesman said, adding that the agreement's goal "is to create an environment for negotiations.

"

According to the official, the negotiations with the SRF and SPLM-N will start on October 14 with a given limit of 60 days to reach a comprehensive agreement.

In late August, Sudan finally restored its political order after months of violent confrontation between the previously ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition. A new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled and the prime minister was appointed to form a new cabinet. The council will govern the country for the next 39 months.