KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has approved several candidacies for ministerial posts in the Transitional Government , a spokesman for the Forces of Freedom and Change ( FFC opposition coalition, Mervat Hamad El Nil, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a spokesman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Mohammed Faki Suleiman, said that the composition of the Transitional Government, led by Hamdok, would be announced within 48 hours.

"Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has approved several ministers to assume ministerial positions: Asma Mohammed Abdalla as the minister of foreign affairs, Lina Sheikh as the minister of social development and labor, Mohammed Abd as-Salam as the minister of justice, Omar Munis for the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim Badri for the Ministry of Finance and Mohammed El Amin El Tom for the Ministry of education," El Nil said.

She added that there was still no decision on who would take the positions of ministers for industry and trade, animal resources and fisheries, and infrastructure.

Long-standing protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The Transitional Military Council (TMC) took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. On August 3, TMC and the opposition, represented by the FFC, agreed on a constitutional declaration, which will be Sudan's main law for the three-year transition period.