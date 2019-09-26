Sudan Prime Minister Says Plans to Visit Russia

(@imziishan)

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Sputnik on Thursday that he wants to visit Russia and will discuss his potential visit with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later in the day

"Absolutely. Invite me," Hamdok said when asked whether he plans to visit Russia. "No date has been set, but we will talk about that."