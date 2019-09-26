UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Prime Minister Says Plans To Visit Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:36 PM

Sudan Prime Minister Says Plans to Visit Russia

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Sputnik on Thursday that he wants to visit Russia and will discuss his potential visit with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later in the day

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Sputnik on Thursday that he wants to visit Russia and will discuss his potential visit with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later in the day.

"Absolutely. Invite me," Hamdok said when asked whether he plans to visit Russia. "No date has been set, but we will talk about that."

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Russia Visit New York Sudan

Recent Stories

China, UN Nuclear Agency Ink Deal to Cooperate on ..

1 minute ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Includes Few Membe ..

1 minute ago

Women Make Up 20% of Syrian Constitutional Committ ..

1 minute ago

US Designates Cuba's Raul Castro, Family for Alleg ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Urges Republicans to Fight Democratic Attemp ..

8 minutes ago

Sudan Prime Minister to Discuss Military, Technolo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.