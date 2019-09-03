UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Prime Minister To Announce New Cabinet 'within 48 Hours'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:16 PM

Sudan Prime Minister to announce new cabinet 'within 48 hours'

Sudan's new premier will unveil the first cabinet since veteran leader Omar al-Bashir's overthrow within 48 hours, the country's ruling body said Tuesday, after the transition process was hit by delays

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sudan's new premier will unveil the first cabinet since veteran leader Omar al-Bashir's overthrow within 48 hours, the country's ruling body said Tuesday, after the transition process was hit by delays.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a seasoned UN economist who took up the job last month, was supposed to announce a cabinet on Wednesday of last week under a post-Bashir roadmap.

But the announcement was postponed as he mulled the nominees proposed by the umbrella movement which led months-long protests against Bashir and the generals who ousted him in April.

Last Tuesday, Hamdok received a list of candidates including 49 nominees for 14 ministries.

"The cabinet announcement will be made within a maximum of 48 hours," Sudan's sovereign council said in a statement.

The joint civilian-military ruling body held talks with Hamdok on Tuesday about the reasons for the delay.

The premier explained it "is because he wants to form a government that is more representative of states across Sudan," the council said.

Hamdok also wished to ensure "gender balance", it added.

The meeting with Hamdok also tackled the issue of forming a commission tasked with peace talks with armed groups.

Related Topics

United Nations Job Sudan April Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

6 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

21 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

21 minutes ago

40 unserved tehsils being connected in FATA

4 minutes ago

Boys clinch first 2 positions in FA/FSc exams

4 minutes ago

Reforms Ordinance to be introduce to improve perfo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.