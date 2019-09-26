Sudan Prime Minister to Discuss Military, Technology Cooperation With Lavrov Thursday

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Sputnik that he intends to discuss potential military and technology cooperation with Russia when he meets with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday

"We will be discussing relations between our two nations, cooperation and how we can work on this cooperation and make it work even better in the interest of our two nations," Hamdok said. "Russia is a country that we look forward to having fruitful discussions on issues related to technology, to training, education."

When asked whether the meeting would address military cooperation, Hamdok said, "We will talk about all the things."