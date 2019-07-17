Sudan protesters, army rulers ink power sharing deal: AFP

(@imziishan)

Sudan's protesters and ruling generals Wednesday inked a power sharing deal, paving the way for a civilian administration, a key demand of demonstrators since president Omar al-Bashir was deposed in April

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's protesters and ruling generals Wednesday inked a power sharing deal, paving the way for a civilian administration, a key demand of demonstrators since president Omar al-Bashir was deposed in April.

The two sides initialled a document called the "Political Declaration", an AFP correspondent reported, after intense talks through the night over fine details of the agreement.

The deputy chief of the ruling miliary council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo -- who initialled the deal on behalf of the generals -- told AFP the agreement was a "historic moment" for Sudan.