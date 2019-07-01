Sudan protesters blame generals for bloodshed at rally

Sudan's protest leaders blamed ruling generals Monday for deadly new violence as three blood-stained bodies were found a day after the first mass rallies since a June crackdown on demonstrators

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's protest leaders blamed ruling generals Monday for deadly new violence as three blood-stained bodies were found a day after the first mass rallies since a June crackdown on demonstrators.

State media reported that seven people were killed as tens of thousands rallied to demand a civilian government, while medics linked to the protest movement said five protesters had been killed.

The northeast African country's protesters have been calling for the departure of generals who seized power following the April ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Sunday's "million man" march had been seen as a test for protest organisers after a June 3 raid on a Khartoum protest camp left dozens dead and a subsequent internet blackout curbed their ability to mobilise support.

But that did not prevent vast crowds of men and women, chanting slogans demanding "civilian rule", flooding the streets of Khartoum, twin city Omdurman and other towns and cities, AFP correspondents and witnesses reported.

Security forces meanwhile deployed en masse in key Khartoum squares, firing tear gas in several places including at protesters attempting to reach the capital's residential palace.

The official SUNA news agency quoted a health ministry official saying seven people were killed, without giving further details but adding that another 181 were wounded, including 27 by gunfire.

It also said a further 10 security personnel were wounded, including three from the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, shot with "live ammunition".