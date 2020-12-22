UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Ready To Appear Before US Courts In 9/11 Suits

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:17 PM

Sudan ready to appear before US courts in 9/11 suits

Sudan said Tuesday it is ready to appear before US courts to answer lawsuits filed by families of victims of the 9/11 attacks, one day after Washington reinstated the country's sovereign immunity

KHARTOUM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sudan said Tuesday it is ready to appear before US courts to answer lawsuits filed by families of victims of the 9/11 attacks, one day after Washington reinstated the country's sovereign immunity.

"Sudan is committed to appear in front of US courts and defend itself in the ongoing cases in order to prove that it has no link with the 9/11 attacks," the Sudanese Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after the US Congress passed a bill reinstating Sudan's sovereign immunity, following the removal of the country from the US state sponsors of terror blacklist.

The bill grants Sudan legal immunity for past terror attacks. It, however, exempted current lawsuits in US courts filed by families of the 9/11 attack victims.

The ministry described the restoration of the country's sovereign immunity as historic, saying the move would open the door for Sudan to end its diplomatic isolation.

Sudan was removed from the US state sponsors of terror list after Khartoum agreed to pay a $335 million settlement to victims of al-Qaeda attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998. The ministry said Washington will pay $150 million to victims of the embassy attack victims to settle their claims.

The terror delisting won plaudits in Sudan, with the head of the country's ruling Sovereign Council, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, saying the move will open new doors for development in the country.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Immunity Khartoum Tanzania Sudan Kenya Congress From Million

Recent Stories

FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter ove ..

3 minutes ago

Landslide at central Philippine mine pit kills 4, ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court restores vote of Charsadda CCI ..

3 minutes ago

RPO for enhanced patrolling around churches for se ..

13 minutes ago

UAEU female students invent device to track patien ..

35 minutes ago

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.