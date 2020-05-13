Sudan's daily number of COVID-19 cases has declined by 27 to 134 compared to the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said, adding that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,661

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Sudan's daily number of COVID-19 cases has declined by 27 to 134 compared to the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said, adding that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,661.

The country's health authorities have recorded six more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 80 since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, 12 more patients, who have been tested positive for COVID-19, have fully recovered from the infection, which brings the tally of recoveries to 173.

The ministry added that the majority of COVID-19 patients - 1,354 - is in the capital of Khartoum, while the rest of the cases - 201 - are in Sudan's other provinces.

On Friday, the Sudanese government extended a round-the-clock curfew in the Khartoum province for 10 more days, which came into force on May 9, in a bid to curb the spread of the disease. As of now, the move between the capital and other Sudanese cities is banned.