Sudan Registers 161 New COVID-19 Cases, Slight Decrease Compared to Monday Toll - Ministry

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Sudan has registered 161 new coronavirus cases in a slight decrease compared to Monday's toll, which was the highest since the start of the pandemic, the country's health ministry said, adding that the total number of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has reached 1,526.

On Friday, the Sudanese government extended a round-the-clock curfew in the Khartoum province for 10 more days, which came into force on May 9, in a bid to curb the spread of the disease. As of now, the move between the capital and other Sudanese cities is banned.

"The Health Ministry has recorded 161 more coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths, bringing the total of patients to 1,526 and the death toll to 74 fatalities, respectively," the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday, adding that the tally of recoveries has risen by 12 to 161.

According to the ministry, the majority of COVID-19 patients - 1,249 - is in the capital of Khartoum, while the rest of the cases - 277 - are in Sudan's other provinces.

On April 18, the local authorities imposed the curfew in Khartoum for three weeks as part of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Sudan declared a nationwide state of emergency in March, shutting down all schools and universities across the country amid the global pandemic.