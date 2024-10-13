Sudan Rescuers Say Air Strike Killed 23 In Khartoum Market
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A Sudanese network of volunteer rescuers said on Sunday the military carried out an air strike a day earlier on a marketplace in Khartoum, leaving 23 people dead.
The market is near one of the main camps in the Sudanese capital, where the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting the military as part of a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.
"Twenty-three people were confirmed dead and more than 40 others wounded" and taken to hospital after "military air strikes on Saturday afternoon on the main market" in southern Khartoum, the youth-led Emergency Response Rooms said in a post on Facebook.
Fierce fighting has raged since Friday around Khartoum, much of which is controlled by the RSF, with the military pounding the centre and south of the city from the air.
The military is advancing towards Khartoum from nearby Omdurman, where clashes erupted on Saturday, eyewitnesses said.
- World's largest displacement crisis -
Since April 2023, when war broke out between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the paramilitaries had largely pushed the army out of Khartoum.
The World Health Organization says at least 20,000 people have been killed in the civil war, but some estimates put the toll much higher at up to 150,000.
The war has also created the world's largest displacement crisis, the UN says.
More than 10 million people, around a fifth of Sudan's population, have been forced from their homes, according to UN figures.
A UN-backed assessment in August declared a famine in the Zamzam refugee camp in Darfur near the city of El-Fasher.
The government loyal to the army is based in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, where the army has retained control.
The RSF meanwhile has taken control of nearly all of the vast western region of Darfur, rampaged through the agricultural heartland of central Sudan and pushed into the army-controlled southeast.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From World
-
'Opportunist' Dupont dazzles on Toulouse return8 minutes ago
-
Pope urges 'respect' for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon8 minutes ago
-
Ubisoft fears assassin's hit over falling sales8 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Lebanon from the air and fights Hezbollah on the ground8 minutes ago
-
Centre-left set to win as pro-Ukraine Lithuania votes38 minutes ago
-
AFD workshop empowers South Asian journalists to tackle climate crisis reporting58 minutes ago
-
US firms brace for more tariffs as election approaches1 hour ago
-
Golf: LPGA Shanghai scores2 hours ago
-
Amazon wants to be everything to everyone3 hours ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike 'completely' destroys mosque4 hours ago
-
Tariffs, tax cuts, energy: What is in Trump's economic plan?5 hours ago
-
With medical report, Harris plays health card against Trump6 hours ago