Sudan Rescuers Say More Than 120 Killed By Shelling Near Capital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Sudanese volunteer rescuers said shelling of an area of Omdurman, the capital Khartoum's twin city just across the Nile River, killed more than 120 people.
The "random shelling" on Monday in western Omdurman resulted in the deaths of 120 civilians, said the Ombada Emergency Response Room, part of a network of volunteer rescuers across the war-torn country.
The network described the toll as preliminary and did not specify who was behind the attack.
The rescuers said medical supplies were in critically short supply as health workers struggled to treat "a large number of wounded people suffering from varying degrees of injuries".
Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has escalated in recent weeks after more than 20 months of war in Sudan.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war which has left the country on the brink of famine, according to aid agencies.
Both the army and the RSF have been accused of targeting civilians, including health workers, and indiscriminately shelling residential areas.
Most of Omdurman is under army control while the RSF holds the capital and part of the greater Khartoum area.
Residents on both sides of the Nile have reported shelling across the river, with bombs and shrapnel regularly striking homes and civilians.
Recent Stories
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
More Stories From World
-
'Stubborn' janitor camps out amid rubble of Los Angeles fires5 minutes ago
-
Sudan rescuers say more than 120 killed by shelling near capital5 minutes ago
-
Dozens rescued, bodies pulled from S. Africa mining pit15 minutes ago
-
China's photovoltaic industry actively developing international markets25 minutes ago
-
Japanese tourist magnet Kyoto to hike hotel taxes1 hour ago
-
'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: source briefed on negotiations1 hour ago
-
Japanese tourist hotspot Kyoto to hike hotel taxes2 hours ago
-
'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes2 hours ago
-
Trump's cabinet picks come under US Senate spotlight2 hours ago
-
Trump's return threatens resurgence of trade wars2 hours ago
-
'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes3 hours ago
-
Blue Origin scrubs key test launch again, eyes Thursday3 hours ago